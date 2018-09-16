Police Suspect Dishonour Killing, Stop Cremation Of Teenager In Haryana

By the time firefighters doused the pyre flames, nearly 90 per cent of the girl's body had been burnt.

Cities | | Updated: September 16, 2018 21:27 IST
Police sources say the girl could have been strangulated. (Representational)

Rohtak: 

The Haryana Police on Sunday stopped the cremation of a teenage girl in Rohtak district on suspicion that it was a case of honour killing, not a natural death. The girl's family however claimed otherwise, saying that she had complained of a stomach ache and died on her way to the hospital 

Police said the girl, a student of Class 11, died on Saturday under mysterious circumstances in Behbal village. Her family tried to cremate her on Sunday but police intervened after a tip-off.

Police sources claimed that the girl could have been strangulated. "We have sent the remains for forensic examination," a police official said.
 

