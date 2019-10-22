Police Recovers Body Of Woman, Her 4 Children From Well In Uttar Pradesh

The woman and her husband would often fight over money, the village head alleged (representational)

A 27-year-old woman allegedly jumped into a well along with her four children in Lalitpur district in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Uldana Khurd village, under the jurisdiction of Madnapur police station, on Monday evening, senior police officer Capt. MM Beg said.

Police have recovered the bodies of Vimla, Buri (2), Arushi (7), Nayan and Roshani (4) from the well, he said.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide but all angles will be probed," the officer said.

Madnapur's senior police officer Alma Ahirwar said Vimla had an argument with her husband Rajesh Kushwaha a few days ago after which she went to her parent's home and returned on Saturday.

Gram Pradhan Jagdish Yadav alleged that the couple often fought over their financial condition.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.