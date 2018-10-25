Police Begin Investigation After Student Found Hanging At IIT Kharagpur

A final year student of electrical engineering at IIT Kharagpur was found hanging in his hostel room

A 24-year-old MTech student of IIT Kharagpur was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room, the police said today.

G Amini Reddy, the son of a farmer, was from Andhra Pradesh. He used to share the hostel room with another student.

On Wednesday, his roommate could not find Mr Reddy in college through the day. When he returned to his hostel, he found the door locked from inside, with no response when he knocked or called out. Worried, he alerted the security on campus last night, Superintendent of police Alok Rajoria said.

When the police reached the campus after being informed, they broke open the hostel room door, only to find Mr Reddy hanging from the ceiling fan.

The police have sent his body for autopsy and await the forensic report. They have also started an investigation to find out the reason behind the students death.

Mr Reddy was a final year student of electrical engineering. More details awaited.

