Petrol Pump Workers Beaten Up, Robbed Of Rs 1.5 Lakh In Maharashtra

Police have registered a case and are trying to arrest the accused. (Representational)

Four people working at a petrol pump in Maharashtra's Nashik district were beaten up and robbed of Rs 1.5 lakh cash looted by thieves, police said.

The incident happened at Shirwadephata petrol pump on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway at around 3 AM, an official said.

"Riding motorcycles, the thieves assaulted the petrol pump staff and snatched Rs 1.5 lakh cash. A case has been registered and the police is trying to arrest them,” he added.

