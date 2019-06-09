Patients Being Treated On Floor Due To Lack Of Beds In Rampur Hospital

Patients treated on the floor at Rampur District Hospital due to lack of bed facilities.

Patients were being treated on the floor at Rampur District Hospital due to lack of proper bed facilities.

They (patients) were seen lying on the floor with drips on their hands, while the drip bottles were seen hung on the windows.

A doctor on duty said that there had been a sudden increase in the number of patients, which led to the non-availability of beds in the hospital.

"3-4 people are sleeping on a single bed due to lack of sufficient beds in the hospital," said patient Mohammad Samir Ahmed.

Other patients present in the hospital also complained about the same issue.

"Some patients insist on being admitted, so the number of patients at the hospital has increased. We will investigate the matter," said Chief Medical Officer BS Nagar.