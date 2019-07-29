Parents Tie Son With Chains To Stop Him From Taking Drugs

Man used to sell household items to buy drugs (Representational image)

The parents of a 35-year-old man was tied by chains to stop him from taking drugs in Punjab's Firozpur district. The man's father, Kala Singh, said that his son is a drug addict and sells household items to buy drugs.

Jasbeer Singh, who is married and has two children, tried to commit suicide, but his attempt failed. When his family got to know of it they tied him up with chains.

"I have been trying to quit drugs, but I am unable to do so. I have been taking drugs for more than a year," Jasbeer Singh told ANI.

Jasbeer Singh's family believes that there are over 40 men in their village who are taking drugs.

Police officer Satnam Singh said that they are acting against drug peddlers. "We have been given strict orders by SP (Superintendent of Police) to act against drug peddlers. We are taking actions against them," he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.