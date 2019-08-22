Unhappy Over Birth Of Second Girl Child, Maharashtra Woman Kills Husband

After killing her husband, the woman removed blood stains from the room (Representational)

A 33-year-old woman from Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district allegedly stabbed her husband, killing him, as she was unhappy over the birth of their second girl child, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at their residence in Gala Nagar early on Wednesday, police said.

The accused, Pranali Sunil Kadam, was arrested late Wednesday night for killing her 36-year-old husband, Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said.

"The accused was unhappy ever since she had given birth to a girl child for the second time. She blamed her husband for it. Besides, she also doubted the character of her husband and they frequently quarreled over the issue," he said.

"Around 5 am on Wednesday, Pranali stabbed Sunil multiple times with the help of a kitchen knife. He was rushed to a private hospital by his parents, where he succumbed to his injuries hours later," Mr Katkar added.

After killing him, she changed her clothes and also removed the blood stains from the room in order to hide the crime. She tried to pass it off as a suicide, but a police probe confirmed her role in the murder, the official said.

She has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

