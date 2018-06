The child's condition is improving, doctors say.

A one-year-old boy suffering from pneumonia was branded with a hot iron rod allegedly by a person claiming to have medical knowledge in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said.The boy was today admitted to the MGH Government Hospital for treatment, Chief Medical Officer Dr S P Agiwal said."The boy is suffering from pneumonia. His parents took him to a quack for treatment and he branded him with a hot iron rod around three days back," he said. Dr Agiwal added that the boy's condition was improving.On the information received from the hospital, the police is interrogating the accused, Station House Officer, Karenda, Shiv Lal, said.