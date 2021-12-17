One-Year-Old Girl Who Fell Into Borewell In Madhya Pradesh Rescued

"Can hear her voice. She can breathe properly. Oxygen support has been provided," official said (File)

A one-year-old child who fell in a 15 feet borewell in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday has been rescued after an almost six-hours-long operation.

The infant has been hospitalized and her condition is 'stable' right now.

"Rescue operation went on from around 4 pm (Thursday) till 12:30 am (Friday). The condition of the child is stable right now. We ensured oxygen supplies through cylinder while the child was stuck inside the borewell," said RS Prajapati, doctor.

In the rescue operation, Army personnel had also extended their hands to local police and district administration.

According to the mother, she had left the infant with other kids to play in an open area in the afternoon. "Soon a child came and informed me that my child has fallen into the borewell. As soon as I came back here I heard her crying. I called everyone nearby and informed them about the incident. Officials came in and started the rescue operation," Ramsakhi Kushwaha, child's mother had said earlier.