One Killed As Major Fire Breaks Out At Hospital In Siliguri

Nine patients have been shifted to a private hospital.

A patient was killed when a major fire broke out this morning at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital's (NBMCH) CCU (Coronary Care Unit ward in Siliguri this morning.

The patient died during the rescue operations at the state-run hospital, said an official.



The state government has sought a report from the hospital authorities. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

(More details are awaited)



