On Video, Karnataka Woman Beats Bank Officer Over 'Sex-For-Loan' Demand

The video of the incident shows the woman, beating up a man, supposedly a bank manager, for allegedly asking for sexual favours in return for approving a loan applied by the woman, reports new agency ANI.

Cities | Edited by | Updated: October 16, 2018 14:40 IST
In the video, the woman is heard ordering the man to come with her to the police station.

Davangere, Karnataka: 

Confronting a bank manager for allegedly demanding sexual favours, a woman is seen thrashing him on the streets in south Karnataka's Davanagere city, some 260 km from Bengaluru.

The video of the incident, which took place yesterday, shows a woman beating up the bank manager for allegedly asking for sexual favours in return for approving a 15 lakh loan that the woman was seeking, news agency ANI reported.

In the widely-shared clip, the woman drags him by his collar, beats him up with a stick, slaps and kicks him before pushing him to the ground. She is also seen hitting him with her slippers. In the 50-second clip, she can be heard demanding the man to come with her to the police station.

The video also shows her responding to the men filming the incident. "Film the incident all you want, there is nothing  wrong with what I am doing," the woman is heard saying in Kannada.

The video received over 25,000 views in an hour after it was posted and received several comments lauding the woman for her courage. Most comments also called her a "warrior" and called this the "real MeToo". 

The #MeToo campaign has gained momentum in the country over the past few weeks after a tide of sexual harassment allegations were made by women against powerful men.

