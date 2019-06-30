On Video, Jabalpur Hospital Staff Drags Patient For X-Ray On Bed Sheet

The incident happened at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (NSCB) Medical College in Jabalpur.

The staff of a government medical college in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur was caught on camera dragging a patient to the X-Ray room on a bed sheet.

The incident happened at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (NSCB) Medical College in Jabalpur. The Dean of the medical college Dr Navneet Saxena said three people were suspended after the incident.

#WATCH: Staff at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur takes a patient to X-Ray room by dragging him on a bed sheet. Dean Dr Navneet Saxena says, "3 persons have been suspended. Inquiry underway, action will be taken" #MadhyaPradeshpic.twitter.com/m5LPjyZ2ZP — ANI (@ANI) 29 June 2019

He added that an inquiry has been launched in the matter after which action will be taken against those found guilty.

"Three persons have been suspended by the administration. An inquiry is underway and action will be taken against all found guilty," Dr Saxena told reporters in Jabalpur.

