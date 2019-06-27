On CCTV, Toll Booth Attendants Beat Car Occupants With Sticks

Police have registered a case against toll plaza employees.

A footage of the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera has surfaced in the Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh which shows toll plaza employees beating the occupants of a car with sticks.

The CCTV footage emerged on Thursday. In the video shared by news agency ANI, sevral toll booth attendants are seen beating the car occupants. One of them gets the stick as others continue to thrash the men, who were apparently asked to come out of the car forcefully.

The toll plaza falls under the jurisdiction of Bhonrasa police station in the district.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Toll plaza employees thrash passengers with sticks in Bhonrasa, Dewas district. Case registered, investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/FuTxXsNDeA — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019

Police have registered a case against toll plaza employees. Further investigation is underway.



