On Camera: Car Runs Over 5-Year-Old Boy On Cycle, He Escapes Unhurt

The boy's X-ray scans showed no injuries

A five-year-old boy stood right up unscathed after being run over by a car in Madhya Pradesh. This miraculous escape was caught on CCTV, showing the boy safe and uninjured after a car's wheel ran over him. The incident happened in Madhya Pradesh's Betul.

The boy, Saransh Yadav, was riding his bicycle in front of his house before the accident happened. He, however, got stuck in the middle of the road due to some mechanical issue with his bicycle, as seen in the video. He tries to pedal it but to no avail. A car is stopped behind him all this while. A woman, who can be seen standing outside the vehicle, reportedly told the child to get off the road. She later sits in the back seat of the car and after waiting for a few seconds, the driver moves the car ahead, running over Saransh and his bicycle. The video shows the rear wheel of the car passing over Saransh as he falls off his cycle.

However, after the car runs over him, the boy stands up uninjured and takes a few steps before sitting down on the road again.

After the accident, Saransh's family rushed him to a hospital. His X-ray scans showed no injuries and the family is waiting for the MRI scan results.

An FIR has been filed by Saransh's father against the driver and an investigation is on based on the footage.

