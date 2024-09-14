On Camera, 2 Sisters Kidnapped Over Property Dispute, Rescued In An Hour

The women said the accused demanded Rs 2 crore from them

Two elderly sisters were allegedly kidnapped by four men from their house over a property dispute in Rajasthan's Ajmer today, police said. The women, in their 70s, were rescued within half an hour after police tracked them with the help of a video shot by their neighbors.

In a short clip recorded by residents, the four men can be seen kidnapping the two elderly women -- Rama Jain and Kumkum Jain -- in a Mahindra SsangYong Rexton with a Delhi registration number. The residents quickly alerted the police and shared the video with them.

The cops then tracked the accused with the help of the registration number plate and rescued the two women.

The sisters alleged that a man named Mohammad Adil Sheikh and his aides took them to make fake documents of their ancestral property and take possession of it.

"They threatened us with a gun and scissors. They also beat us," they told the media.

They also said Sheikh demanded money from them, saying they had spent Rs 2 crore on the disputed property.

Two accused have been arrested, while two others are on the run.