Odisha School Teacher Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail For Raping Minor Girl

The special judge also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict. (Representational)

A local court in Odisha convicted a school teacher and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

The special judge of POCSO court Balasore, Ranjan Kumar Sutar, also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict, failing which he will undergo another two-year jail term.

The court directed Balasore district legal service authority to pay a compensation amount of Rs 4 lakh to the victim.

The convict, 59, a resident of Rampur village, had on Novemver 12, 2019 lured the 11-year-old girl with chocolates and raped her at his house, according to the public prosecutor.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)