Odisha Man Gets Life Sentence For Killing Wife Over Dowry 6 Years Ago

The judge also ordered a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict. (Representational)

A court in Odisha's Ganjam district on Friday sentenced a 36-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his wife over dowry six years ago.

Additional District Judge Indu Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Sushant Bisoi as she convicted him.

On December 17, 2016, Sangeeta was set on fire by her husband after he poured kerosene on her at Konkorada village in Pattapur Police Station area, around 170 south of Bhubaneswar.

The mother of two children died due to the injuries while undergoing treatment for six days at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, Additional Public Prosecutor Kureshu Gouda.

According to a complaint filed by Sangeeta's mother, Bisoi started torturing her daughter a few years after marriage in 2012 over demands for more dowry.

The judge pronounced the verdict on the basis of the statements by 20 witnesses, medical report, and the dying declaration, Gouda added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)