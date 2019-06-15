Odisha Man Allegedly Kills 3 Daughters, Self After Wife's Death

The man's wife had died around three months ago and he was reportedly under stress since then. (FILE)

Three months after the death of his wife, a 35-year-old man allegedly lynched his three minor daughters and then committed suicide at a village in Odisha's Keonjhar district on Friday, police said.

Bodies of the girls - aged around 9 years, 7 years and 5 years - were found lying in a pool of blood at the house of Durga Sidhu in Ulibasa village.

Durga Sidhu, a tribal man, committed suicide by hanging himself from a wooden beam in the house, Inspector In-Charge of Anandpur police station, Gagan Bihari Biswal said.

His mother found the bodies.

She told the police that Durga Sidhu's wife had died around three months ago and he was under stress since then.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, Mr Biswal said.