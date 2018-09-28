Odisha Couple Commits Suicide After Death Of Their Son

Couple took the extreme step by consuming poison after the death of their son (Representational)

A couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison following the death of their son in Odisha's Jajpur, police said yesterday.



The deceased have been identified as Pradip Kumar Jena, 32, and his wife Pravati Jena, 27, of Udrang village in the district, police said.



They took the extreme step by consuming poison at their house Wednesday night after the death of their only son, an 8-year-old boy, who died a couple of days ago, they said.



The boy was suffering from Thalassemia.



The couple had earlier lost their 5-year-old daughter six months ago. The girl was also suffering from Thalassemia.



"Pradip and Pravati were completely broken and living in trauma as they lost their two children in just six months," said SB Das, inspector-in-charge of Binjharpur police station.