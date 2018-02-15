No 'Muhurat' For Mass Marriage As Chief Minister's Visit Cancelled Twice The mass marriage function, organised under the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojna, was scheduled to be held on Thursday.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The function will be held after the new date for chief minister's visit is finalised Raigarh: Marriage of 251 couples was postponed twice in Raigarh as Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, who was slated to attend the mass ceremony, cancelled his visit to the district.



The mass marriage function, organised under the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojna, was scheduled to be held on Thursday. But it has been postponed now, said District Women and Child Development Officer T K Jatwar.



The function will be held after the new date for chief minister's visit is finalised, he said.



According to another district official, the mass marriage function has been postponed for the second time in three days.



Earlier the function was to be held on February 13, on the birth anniversary of late BJP leader Lakhiram Agrawal, the official said.



After Raman Singh's visit on February 13 was cancelled, it was rescheduled for February 15. But the function has been now deferred further, he said.



Opposition Congress demanded that the mass marriage be held on the scheduled date.



Family members of 251 girls who are going to get married have completed rituals like 'haldi rasm' and postponing the marriage is not appropriate, former Congress MP Pushpa Devi Singh said.



The function should be held tomorrow, she said.





