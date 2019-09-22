'No Helmet, No Petrol' From September 29 In Karnataka's Kalaburagi

The law enforces heavy fines and stricter penalties for traffic violations.(Representational)

If you ride without helmets in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, then get ready to physically push your two-wheels to your destination as the city police gears up to implement ''No Helmet, No Petrol'' starting September 29.

The idea was proposed by Kalaburagi Police Commissioner, MN Nagaraj, who met petrol pump owners on Saturday and requested them to not sell petrol to those not wearing helmets.

"The first one week, we will spread awareness and educate public about the traffic rules and then implement the idea with police prosecution," Nagaraj said.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 last month and it was implemented in many states of India from September 1.

The law enforces heavy fines and stricter penalties for traffic violations.

