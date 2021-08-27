Nigerian National Arrested In UP For Cyber Fraud

Robert Otujeme has been sent to jail on Friday, police said. (Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday said it has arrested a Nigerian national for alleged cyber fraud and claimed that he used the proceeds to finance anti-government protests in his home country.

According to the police, Robert Otujeme came to India in 2010 and has been overstaying his visa since 2011.

A case has been registered against him at Faridpur police station under the IPC, the Information Technology Act, and the Passports Act, Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Sajwan said.

He has been sent to jail on Friday, Rohit Sajwan said.

According to the police, further investigation into the matter is underway and intelligence agencies are also looking into the matter.

Giving details of the case, police officer Rajkumar Agarwal said Robert was apprehended from the house of Mehndi Hasan in Gontia locality of Faridpur on Wednesday when he had gone there to allegedly recover the money that he had deposited in his account.

Superintendent of Police (Crime) Sushil Kumar said that Hasan had opened two bank accounts using a fake name in Rajasthan and Noida and his son Arbaaz had also opened two accounts in Delhi.

In these four accounts, transactions of about Rs 80 lakh were made in four phases.

Police also suspect the role of some bank officials in the fraud.

According to bank sources, all these accounts have been freezed.

Police officer Agarwal said Robert told the investigators that he had been changing his location frequently in Delhi since his visa expired in 2011 and that he currently resides in Dwarka.

Many other Nigerian nationals were also involved in the fraud.

He said the gang used bank accounts of people like Hasan to transfer money giving them some commissions.

Agarwal said that Robert used to transfer the proceeds to finance an anti-government movement in Lagos in Nigeria.