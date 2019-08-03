Newborn Baby Found Dead In Garbage Dump In Uttar Pradesh

Body of a newborn baby was found in a garbage dump near District Hospital in Hardoi

A body of a newborn baby was found in a garbage dump near District Hospital in Hardoi on Friday, police said.

The police personnel said they learned about the incident after they were alerted by the locals. "Locals have alerted us about the newborn after they saw stray dogs biting the baby," police said.

The body has been sent for postmortem and police is investigating the matter.

