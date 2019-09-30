Surat Women Flaunt 'Howdy, Modi' Tattoos During Navratri Celebrations

Women inked themselves withbody paint tattoos on "Howdy, Modi" event.

It seems like body paint tattoos are becoming the most unique way to celebrate the festival of Navratri this year. During the celebrations in Surat, some women were seen flaunting body paint tattoos featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Some people were also seen getting their backs painted with tattoos on Article 370 and Chandrayaan-2 for Garba Raas.

Prime Minister Modi met President Trump recently on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.



"The youth is very excited about the Navratri festival. They are trying to send a message through their tattoos too, they want designs on social issues and topics like abrogation of Article 370, Chandrayaan-2 and the new traffic rules," tattoo artist Darshan Govil said. This year, Navratri is being observed from September 29 to October 7.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.