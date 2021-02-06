Murder Undertrial Undergoing Treatment At Ranchi Hospital Escapes: Police

The duty nurse at RIMS Hospital noticed the inmate to be missing and raised an alarm (File)

An undertrial inmate, admitted at RIMS, Ranchi, escaped from the hospital on Saturday, the police said.

Siddheshwar Oria was brought from Dumka to Ranchi for treatment on February 4.

"Today, in the early hours, the duty nurse noticed that he was not present in his bed. Later, it was revealed that he had escaped," said Ranchi Police. Oria was facing trial in a murder case and was currently locked up in Dumka Jail.

The police said that the missing inmate complained of some illness a few days back. "After inspection, he was sent to RIMS, Ranchi for treatment on February 4," the police stated.

"Two police personnel were assigned to accompany him for security purposes. On Saturday, in the early hours, he was found missing from his ward. The duty nurse raised an alarm. Subsequently, the hospital staff searched the entire premises only to find that he had escaped," the police informed.

The police assured that necessary action is being taken.

