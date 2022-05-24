Elephants Trampled A Woman To Death, Damaged 3 Houses In Madhya Pradesh

The herd comprised of two adult elephants and a calf. (Representational)

A 45-year-old woman was trampled to death when a herd of wild elephants damaged three houses in search for food at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in Basi Deori village under the Shahpura Police Station limits, sub-divisional officer (SDO) of forest AK Sharma said.

The victim, Kamlavati, was sleeping in her hut when the tuskers trampled her to death, while her husband managed to escape the attack, the official said.

The herd, comprising two adult elephants and a calf, had come from neighbouring Chhattisgarh and entered Basania forest in Dindori from adjoining Anuppur district after crossing the Jolha river on Monday afternoon, he said.

The forest department had alerted villagers in Shahpur and Dindori range about the movement of the herd, the official said.

The forest department has initiated the process of providing financial assistance to the family of the dead as well as compensation for the property damage, the official added.

