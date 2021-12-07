3 Children Burnt To Death In UP Amid Sleep As Pile Of Straw Catches Fire

Mirzapur: Police and administrative officials are investigating the matter. (File)

Two sisters and a brother, aged three to seven-years, were burnt to death at Pachokhara Khurd village in Madihan area of the district in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, police said on Tuesday.

The children were sleeping on a pile of straw in the barn on Monday evening when it caught fire, police said.

The victims were identified as Rani (3), Harshit (5) and seven-year-old Sunaina.

District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Lakshakar said that shortly before the tragedy struck the family, their father Jitendra Kumar Dharkar had gone for some work in the village and the three children were playing in the barn and fell asleep. Somehow, a spark fell on the straw kept inside and it caught fire.

The District Magistrate has sent SDM, Madihan to the spot.

Police and administrative officials are investigating the matter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)