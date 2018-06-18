Men Raid Chambers Of Judicial Officers In Bihar, Burn Case Records Sources in the civil court claimed that the miscreants burned down almost all files in the two offices of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM)and sub-judge of the court, Om Sagar.

A group of unidentified men has ransacked five chambers of judicial officers at Naugachhia civil court in Bihar's Bhagalpur district and burnt several case records, police said.



It seems the miscreants broke into the chambers around midnight because they wanted to "destroy specific case records", the SP of Naugachhia police district, Nidhi Rani, said.



Ms Rani along with Bhagalpur District Judge Ram Shresth Rai visited the court premises today morning to take stock of the situation.



Sources in the civil court claimed that the miscreants burned down almost all files in the two offices of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM)and sub-judge of the court, Om Sagar.



The chambers of Additional District Judges Vijay Bahadur Yadav, who was recently transferred, and Sujit Kumar Singh were also raided by the criminals, they said, adding that the latches at the office of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) P K Pandey were found broken.



ACJM Sagar has lodged an unnamed FIR in the case with Naugachhia police station this morning, the SP said.



The police will take help of sniffer dogs to identify and arrest the culprits, she added.



