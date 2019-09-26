'He Set His Own Car On Fire': Mathura Man Arrested After Triggering Panic

Police said they are trying to confirm why the man triggered a chaos

A man and a woman were arrested in Mathura on Wednesday after the man set a car ablaze and fired gunshots in the air, triggering panic in the area and bringing traffic to a halt, said police. The woman was accompanying him.

The man has been identified as Shubham Chaudhary. A woman, who was also carrying an illegal weapon, accompanied him, said police.

"He set his own car on fire and when attempts were made to control him, he fired in the air and kept on addressing the people in the street on on a public address system," Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Shalabh Mathur said.

While speaking to the people, he was complaining about corruption. It took a while before the two could be overpowered and arrested. Their weapons were also seized.



"The exact reason for all this is being investigated because conflicting statements are coming from him. Sometimes, he claims the woman with him is his wife. But then he also calls her his sister. Then, he changes his version by calling her a business partner," Mr Mathur said.

Shubham Chaudhary is a resident of the Refinery Police Station area. "We are also probing from where he got the weapons. The woman also had a weapon. All these questions will be answered only after proper investigation. At this stage, we can't confirm whether the woman was his wife or sister," said the senior police officer.

Sources said that the man's wedding scheduled to be held in November had been called off due to his relationship with the woman. He was under depression and was being treated for the same.



