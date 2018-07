The police said two persons were arrested in this connection (Representation)

A huge haul of gelatin sticks and detonators were seized in Pakur district today, the police said.

Superintendent of Police, Sailendra Prasad Barnwal told reporters that 10,000 gelatin sticks and 3000 detonators were seized from a place under Malpahari outpost in the district.

The SP said said two persons were arrested in this connection.