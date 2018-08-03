Married Couple In UP, Who Wanted Government Grant, Caught At Mass Wedding

The woman was caught feeding her newborn at the mass marriage venue (Representational)

An already married couple, who had attended a mass marriage just to get the grants the state government was doling out, was caught out when the woman was spotted feeding her newborn, officials said.



The mass marriage under the Mukhya Mantri Samuhik Vivah Yojna was organised yesterday at Nebua Naurangia block in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district.



It was also attended by local BJP MLA Jatashankar Tripathi and District Magistrate Naveen Kumar.



The reality came to light when the woman started feeding her child in a corner at the mass marriage venue.



Mamta, a resident of Devtaha, was married to Pradeep, a resident of Khanu Chapra area in the district. The couple had married two years ago.



When people saw her feeding a baby, she admitted that she was married and the baby was hers.



When asked, social welfare officer of Kushinagar, TK Singh, said: "Yes, the information about an already married couple getting married came to us and a probe has been initiated. If the information turns out to be true, an FIR will be lodged against the culprits and money will be recovered."



As per mass marriage policy, Rs 20,000 is transferred into the bride's bank account and gifts worth Rs 10,000 are given to the couple while Rs 6,000 goes to the organisers.

