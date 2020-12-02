Man Stripped, Paraded Naked Over Dispute In Gujarat, 5 Arrested: Police

The case has been handed over to the local Crime Branch for investigation: Police

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly stripping a man and parading him naked in a busy market in Gujarat after he accused them of indulging in cricket-betting, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday following which the accused uploaded a video of the incident on social media.

They were angry with the man as he had posted a video on Facebook, accusing them of indulging in cricket-betting, a police official said. The accused allegedly kidnapped the man, intimidated and stripped him and then paraded him in a busy market place in Khambhalia town of Devbhumi Dwarka district, senior police official Hirendra Chaudhary said.

"An FIR was lodged Tuesday and all the five accused have been arrested. The case has been handed over to the local Crime Branch for investigation," he said.

The five have been charged under sections including voluntarily causing hurt, kidnapping, indulging in obscene act, wrongful confinement, assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

In the video uploaded on social media platforms, two persons were purportedly seen parading the man in a market. The police official said the man and the accused, all relatives, also had an old enmity.

The man who was paraded also had several cases of prohibition and gambling registered against him in the past, he said.

Among the five accused in the present case, one was arrested by the Surat Crime Branch in 2016 in a cheating case, he said.