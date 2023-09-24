Maharashtra Man Strangles Wife To Death Over Suspected Infidelity: Cops

A 50-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death in Nagpur. (Representational)

A 50-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death suspecting her of infidelity in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Bhanegaon village under Khaparkheda police station area, around 30 km from the district headquarters, on Saturday, an official said.

The police have arrested Manohar Kashinath Mangate for killing his wife Ranjana following an argument at their home around 4 pm, he said.

The argument took a violent turn and the accused strangled his wife to death and later surrendered before the Khaparkheda police, the official said, adding that the man suspected her of infidelity.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, the official said.

