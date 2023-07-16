Man Strangles, Kills Daughter In Rajasthan Over Suspected Affair

Efforts are underway to arrest the missing accused, the police said (Representational)

A man allegedly strangled and killed his 22-year-old daughter in Rajasthan over the suspicion that she was having an affair, the police said. The incident occurred today in the state's Sriganganagar district.

Gome Khan went to his daughter's room while she was studying and strangled her, the police said.

Khan confessed to his brother about the murder before fleeing, Assistant Sub Inspector Sohanlal said, adding that the police was informed when Khan's brother told the village sarpanch about the alleged murder.

The woman's body has been taken for an autopsy, the ASI said.

A case of murder has been registered and efforts are underway to arrest the missing accused, he said.