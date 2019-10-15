Man Rapes Two-Year-Old Girl In Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly

The girl was taken to a hospital for medical examination and an FIR was registered. (Representational)

A two-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 40-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly following which he was arrested, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday evening, when toddler was playing outside her house, Yadaram Sahu lured her, saying he would buy eatables for her, a police official said.

When the family came to know that the accused had taken the girl with him, they reached his house where found the toddler bleeding, the SSP said.

Meanwhile, the accused fled the scene and was arrested later in the night, he said. The girl was taken to a hospital for medical examination and an FIR was registered. Investigations are underway in the case, the SSP added.

