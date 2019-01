The man, 50, alleged the woman was a witch and his son remained ill because of her. (Representational)

A 50-year-old man in Odisha's Baripada allegedly hacked a woman for making his son sick by performing black magic

The accused confessed his crime and surrendered to the police on Thursday. On his statement, police said the he suspected the woman to be a witch and that she did something due to which her son perpetually remained sick.

Police said that the man had misbehaved with the woman for the same reason in 2013.