Man Kills Father's Alleged Murderer In UP: Police

The police said the three accused have been arrested. (Representational)

A man killed his father's alleged murderer in Uttar Pradesh's Surwayan area, the police said on Monday.

Ramesh Gautam, along with his friends Santosh and Shivam, attacked Rajendra Gautam with sharp-edged weapons and sticks, they said.

Rajendra Gautam, 50, was rushed to the community health centre from where he was referred to Varanasi but he did on the way, police said.

The dead person had allegedly killed Ramesh Gautam's father Vijay Shankar two years ago, they said, adding the son had at that time vowed to avenge his father's killing.

The incident took place in Madhupur village on Sunday night, police said.

Senior police official Priyank Jain said the three accused have been arrested.

He said policemen in large numbers have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.