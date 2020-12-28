Man Killed In Clash Over Cattle Between Two Groups In UP: Police

No complaint has been received by the police so far in the case (Representational)

A 55-year-old man was killed in a clash between two groups over cattle in UP's Kaushambi today, the police said.

The argument started after Prem Bali Dubey's cattle entered Ravi Shankar Dubey's farm. Subsequently, people from both the sides started attacking each other with sticks, Station House Officer of the police station Vijay Vikram Singh said.

Ravi Shankar Dubey sustained injuries to his head in the cash. He was being taken to Prayagraj for treatment but he died on the way.

Six others were injured in the incident, the police said.

Mr Dubey's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the police said, adding that no complaint has been received by them so far.

