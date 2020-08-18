Man Killed By Elephants In Jharkhand, Villagers Spend Nights On Trees

The victim has been identified as Suleman Ansari (Representational)

A 65-year-old man was trampled by a herd of elephants in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Tuesday, forest officials said.

The incident happened in the early hours of the day in Jayantibera village in Gola block, the native place of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The victim has been identified as Suleman Ansari, said Divisional Forest Officer Vijay Shankar Dubey

On Monday, a 25-year-old man from the block died of his injuries at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi after being crushed by another herd of elephants, officials said.

Ramesh Murmu was injured by the wild jumbos on August 15, they said.

Villagers living near dense forests in Gola were forced to spend nights on trees because of the movement of the elephants, claimed a local.

