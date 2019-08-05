Man Killed After Drunk Fight With Friend In Maharashtra's Akola: Police

The man was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival (Representational)

A labourer was killed in Akola in Maharashtra after a fight with a friend when both of them were drunk, the police said today.

The incident happened at around 11:30 pm on Sunday in the MIDC area of the district, an official said.

"Rajushankar Salve (24) and Sunil Palve were drinking in a room. Both are labourers at a local mill and hail from Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh. They had a fight over some issue and Palve hit Salve on the head with a stick," said an MIDC police station official.

Salve was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, he added.

A case of murder has been registered against Palve who was arrested in the morning, the official informed.

