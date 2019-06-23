Man Films Woman Bathing, Allegedly Rapes Her By Blackmailing With Video

The 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping the 22-year-old woman in Chhattisgarh. (FILE PHOTO)

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman in Chhattisgarh over a year by blackmailing her with a video clip, police said.

The accused Ravi Kannauje, a native of Puraina village in Chhuikhadan town, is a distant relative of the woman, who is a nursing student, said Ambagarh Chowki police station officer Narendra Pujari.

The officer said Ravi Kannauje, who is married, had visited the woman at her house last year, where he secretly filmed her while bathing.

He then started blackmailing her with the video recording and raped her several times in the last one year, Mr Pujari said, adding that the accused also shot obscene videos of her.

Recently when the woman resisted his rape attempt, the accused allegedly circulated her videos on social media following which she registered a police complaint on Friday, the SHO said.

Ravi Kannauje was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 376 (Punishment for rape), he said.