Man Allegedly Stabbed To Death For Colliding With Two Other While Walking In Delhi

A 35-year-old cook, who was listening to music while walking on a footpath in south Delhi, was allegedly killed by a 21-year-old man and his juvenile accomplice after he collided with them, police said on Friday. The accused, Sunny, has been arrested and his juvenile associate apprehended.



On March 4, Dashrath Mukhia was stabbed to death near the Yamuna Apartments in CR Park area, officials said. Mr Mukhia used to work as a cook in Greater Kailash-II and belonged to Madhubani, Bihar. During the investigation, it was found that the accused were in the age group of 18-21, they added.



Seven teams were formed and as per the description of the accused given by eyewitnesses, a search was carried out in the jhuggi clusters of Govindpuri and Tughlakabad Extension, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Romil Baaniya said.



Based on these leads, Sunny, alias Peeri, and a juvenile were apprehended on Thursday. During the interrogation, Sunny revealed that he along with the juvenile were walking to Govindpuri when they collided with Mr Mukhia, who was listening to music, on a footpath near the St. George's School, the police said.



One of the accused fell down after the collision, following which an argument broke out between Mr Mukhia and the accused, police added.



The juvenile then caught hold of the victim and Sunny stabbed him twice in the chest, they said.



Out of 462 cases of murder reported last year, over 18 per cent of killings were over trivial issues that led to bloodshed, according to the Delhi Police.





