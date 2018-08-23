Man Climbs On Electric Tower At Odisha Railway Station, Disrupts Services

The man, identified as Pallab Baordoloi, was rescued by the fire personnel (File)

Train services between Berhampur and Bhubaneswar in Khurda Road Division under East Coast Railway Zone was disrupted for one-and-half hours on Wednesday after a man climbed atop an electric tower at Berhampur station's platform no. 3, officials said.

The man, identified as Pallab Baordoloi (29) from Assam, was rescued by the fire personnel.

He was suspected to be mentally unsound and was handed over to the government railway police (GRP), said assistant fire officer Berhampur SK Mohapatra.

The man was identified from his PAN card he was carrying, Mr Mohapatra said.

Train services were disrupted as the power supply was stopped immediately for the safety of the person, said station master, Berhampur railway station Manoj Kumar Lakra.

The Howrah-Yasawantapur Express was held up at Jagannathpur for about 80 minutes from 6.10 am to 7.30 am, official sources said.

Similarly, Berhampur-Khurda passenger train departed 20 minutes late, the sources added.

Train services resumed in the particular line after the man was brought down from the tower at 7.30 am.

However, the train services in other lines were unaffected, the station master said.

A few passengers had first spotted the man atop the high-tension tower and immediately informed the authorities.

Earlier, the passengers and railway staff had tried in vain to persuade the man to come down from the electricity tower.