Man Charged For Allegedly Giving Wife Triple Talaq In UP

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district was charged for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife, probably the first such case since the enactment of the law punishing the practice.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill prescribing up to three years imprisonment for men giving instant triple talaq to their wives and was passed by Parliament on Tuesday.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the triple talaq bill on Thursday.

Ikram, a resident of Haryana's Nuh district had married Jumirat about two years ago and was demanding Rs 1 lakh as dowry from his in-laws who live in Krishna Nagar locality in Kosi Kalan town in UP.

The woman had returned to her maternal home following alleged harassment and had registered a complaint with the local police. The couple was then called at an all-women police station in the district for reconciliation, sub-inspector Ruchi Tyagi said.

Both had reached a compromise after several counselling sessions, according to the official. On July 30, they were called again by the police and their relation appeared cordial, she added.

However, as the couple stepped outside the police station, Ikram allegedly gave his wife triple talaq after his mother-in-law said she would be unable to fulfill his dowry demand, SSP Shalabh Mathur said.

A complaint was filed against Ikram at the women police station following a complaint by his mother-in-law, he added.

