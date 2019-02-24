Man Burnt Alive In Bengal, Allegedly By Family Of Girl He Went To Meet

Police have arrested the girl, her family members and detained three others. (Representational)

A 21-year-old man was allegedly burnt alive by family members of the girl he loved, in West Bengal's East Midnapur district, police said Saturday.

Police said the he had gone to meet the girl on Friday. Her family members caught him, beat him throughout the night and then set him on fire. Police found the body on Saturday. They also found his mobile phone.

After a complaint by the man's brother, police arrested the girl, her family and detained three others.

The man had been living with his maternal uncle for several years after his mother's death and father's second marriage.