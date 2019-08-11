Man Burns To Death As Car Catches Fire After Accident Near Delhi

The car rammed a divider, overturned and caught fire. (Representational)

A man was charred to death in his car on Sunday while two other occupants received minor burns after their car rammed a divider and caught fire on Yamuna Expressway near Delhi, the police said.

The incident took place on Sunday morning when the speeding car was going towards Agra from Ghaziabad, DSP Vinay Singh Chauhan said.

The car rammed a divider, overturned and caught fire. The driver of the car was killed while two others were injured, he added.

The injured people have been admitted to a private hospital.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.