Man Beats Wife To Death With Wooden Log In Maharashtra: Police

Cities | | Updated: March 24, 2019 02:06 IST
Police said he hit the woman with a wooden log on Thursday, killing her right away. (FILE)


Palghar: 

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly beating his wife to death, police said on Friday.

Raghunath Baswat, a resident of Zadipada in Maharashtra's Palghar, allegedly raised questions about his wife's "character", leading to frequent fights between them.

Police said he hit the woman with a wooden log on Thursday, killing her right away.

" We have charged him with murder. Further probe is on," a police official said.



