Man Beats Wife To Death With Wooden Log In Maharashtra: Police

Police said he hit the woman with a wooden log on Thursday, killing her right away. (FILE)

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly beating his wife to death, police said on Friday.

Raghunath Baswat, a resident of Zadipada in Maharashtra's Palghar, allegedly raised questions about his wife's "character", leading to frequent fights between them.

" We have charged him with murder. Further probe is on," a police official said.

