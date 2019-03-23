Man Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Kidnapping 4-Year-Old Girl: Cops

A 32-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of kidnapping a girl in a village near Vadodara in Gujarat, police said on Friday.

Chanduhai Rathodiya, a resident of Patarveli village, on Thursday took the four-year-old girl near a river to allegedly rape her after buying a chocolate to lure her, they said.

People of surrounding villages suspected he had kidnapped the child.

They chased the accused, forcing him to leave the girl near her home and escape from the spot, the police said.

However, the mob caught him and beat him with sticks, they said.

Rathodiya was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died due to his injuries, the police said.

Two FIRs (for kidnapping and mob lynching) were registered and further probe was on, they said, adding no arrest has been made till now.

