Man Arrested With Illegal Train Tickets Worth Rs 10 Lakh In Madhya Pradesh

A total of 700 train e-tickets worth Rs 10 lakh have been seized in the West Central Railway Division of Jabalpur and one person arrested, a Railway Protection Force source said on Sunday.Acting on a tip-off, a team raided a cafe in Gorakhpur and found Rakesh Kumar booking e-tickets, according to RPF sources. When Inspector Virendra Singh questioned him, he accepted to having been booking tickets illegally.Rakesh Kumar had made more than 30 email ids and would book both normal and tatkal tickets and charge an extra Rs 200 per ticket. A case has been registered.