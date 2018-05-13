Man Arrested With Illegal Train Tickets Worth Rs 10 Lakh In Madhya Pradesh

Acting on a tip-off, a team raided a cafe in Gorakhpur and found Rakesh Kumar booking e-tickets, according to RPF sources. When Inspector Virendra Singh questioned him, he accepted to having been booking tickets illegally.
CommentsRakesh Kumar had made more than 30 email ids and would book both normal and tatkal tickets and charge an extra Rs 200 per ticket. A case has been registered.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)