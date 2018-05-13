Man Arrested With Illegal Train Tickets Worth Rs 10 Lakh In Madhya Pradesh

A team raided a cafe in Gorakhpur and found Rakesh Kumar booking e-tickets

Cities | | Updated: May 13, 2018 21:01 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Arrested With Illegal Train Tickets Worth Rs 10 Lakh In Madhya Pradesh

Rakesh Kumar had made more than 30 email ids and would book both normal and tatkal tickets

Jabalpur:  A total of 700 train e-tickets worth Rs 10 lakh have been seized in the West Central Railway Division of Jabalpur and one person arrested, a Railway Protection Force source said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team raided a cafe in Gorakhpur and found Rakesh Kumar booking e-tickets, according to RPF sources. When Inspector Virendra Singh questioned him, he accepted to having been booking tickets illegally.

Comments
Rakesh Kumar had made more than 30 email ids and would book both normal and tatkal tickets and charge an extra Rs 200 per ticket. A case has been registered.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Madhya PradeshRailway Protection ForceIndian Railways

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreKarnataka Elections Karnataka Exit Poll

................................ Advertisement ................................