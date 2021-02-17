Man Arrested For Thrashing Trespasser To Death In Gujarat

A person has been arrested for allegedly thrashing a man who trespassed into his home. (Representational)

A person has been arrested for allegedly thrashing a man who trespassed into his home and subsequently died in a hospital, hours after being detained by the police in Gujarat's Vadodara city, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Mahesh Panchal allegedly thrashed Mahesh Padhiyar, 45, who had trespassed into his home in the Bajwa locality of the city on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The accused had allegedly found the victim in a compromising position with his wife and thrashed him severely before calling the police, a release from the office of the assistant commissioner of police (B Division) stated.

Following this, Mahesh Padhiyar was taken into preventive custody under section 151 of the CrPC based on a complaint lodged by Mahesh Panchal in the early hours of Tuesday, it said.

The victim fainted in the police lockup hours after being detained and was rushed to a government-run hospital, where he died during treatment, it was stated.

However, the family of the victim had on Tuesday claimed that the police had tortured him in custody and refused to accept the body.

As per the police statement, the victim was allegedly having an affair with the accused's wife, and when he suddenly entered his house on the intervening nights of Monday and Tuesday, the accused found them in a compromising position. Agitated, the accused thrashed the victim and called the police to register a complaint against him, it said.

The victim's post-mortem revealed that he had died due to injuries sustained on his head and nose.

A case was registered against the accused under IPC section 302 for murder, it was stated.